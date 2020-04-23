|
Betty Jo English
Louisville - Betty Jo English, 82, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020. She was born January 13, 1938 in Louisville to William O'Daniel and Elizabeth Combs O'Daniel.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Don English and her brother, Patrick O'Daniel.
Her strength and grace made her a loving mother, grandmother, and loyal friend to many. Others saw what she struggled to know in herself - how she grew into profound strength, patience, and community - a true force of joy. She was a gentle listener who gave empathy and advice without judgement. Unexpectedly witty, she brought laughter and delight to her many loved ones.
After she retired from Baptist East, she traveled the world and became an accomplished watercolor artist.
Betty Jo is survived by her children, Susan, Pat, and Danny; grandchildren, Liz and Ryan English, Margaux and Jacob Crider; and sisters, Dorothy Glass and Kathleen Willinger.
All who remember her recognize one person's power to make the world a better place.
Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, all services will be private. When it's deemed safe, family and friends will be invited to a celebration to commemorate her life.
The family would like to thank Hosparus and Park Terrace for their wonderful care and attention.
Ratterman Funeral Home, St. Matthews was entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial gifts in the form of contributions may be made to Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020