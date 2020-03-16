|
|
Betty Jo Hoagland
Louisville - Betty Jo Hoagland, 73, entered into rest on Sunday March 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her Parents, Joseph and Frances Bassett. She is survived by her Husband, Kenneth Hoagland; son, Tommy Friel (Elizabeth); Daughter, Darlene Friel (Chris); Brother, Richard Bassett (Carl); Grandchildren, Katie-Lee, Jordan, Emma, John; Great Grandchild, Brooklyn; Her funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10am at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Burial following in Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4-8pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020