Services
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 937-6400
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
Betty Jo Hoagland Obituary
Betty Jo Hoagland

Louisville - Betty Jo Hoagland, 73, entered into rest on Sunday March 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her Parents, Joseph and Frances Bassett. She is survived by her Husband, Kenneth Hoagland; son, Tommy Friel (Elizabeth); Daughter, Darlene Friel (Chris); Brother, Richard Bassett (Carl); Grandchildren, Katie-Lee, Jordan, Emma, John; Great Grandchild, Brooklyn; Her funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10am at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Burial following in Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4-8pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
