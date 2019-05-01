Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Lamb-Seay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jo Lamb-Seay


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Jo Lamb-Seay Obituary
Betty Jo Lamb-Seay

Louisville - 72, of Mt. Washington, KY, passed away on April 29, 2019. Betty was a wife, mother, grandmother and avid shopper. She was born March 20, 1947 in Louisville, KY to the late Orris "Jiggs" and Minnie Lamb.

Betty is survived by her husband, Emmett Seay; daughter, Melanie Cockeril; son, Brian Seay; granddaughters, Baylee and Brooke Cockeril; sister, Donna Kendall (Jerry); brother, Mike Lamb (Kelly); nephews, Corey and Casey Kendall, Greg Anderson; sister-in-law, Charlotte Anderson.



Funeral services will be at 11 AM on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Mt. Washington, KY.

Visitation will be from 1 - 8 PM on Thursday at Owen Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the ().
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now