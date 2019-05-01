|
Betty Jo Lamb-Seay
Louisville - 72, of Mt. Washington, KY, passed away on April 29, 2019. Betty was a wife, mother, grandmother and avid shopper. She was born March 20, 1947 in Louisville, KY to the late Orris "Jiggs" and Minnie Lamb.
Betty is survived by her husband, Emmett Seay; daughter, Melanie Cockeril; son, Brian Seay; granddaughters, Baylee and Brooke Cockeril; sister, Donna Kendall (Jerry); brother, Mike Lamb (Kelly); nephews, Corey and Casey Kendall, Greg Anderson; sister-in-law, Charlotte Anderson.
Funeral services will be at 11 AM on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Mt. Washington, KY.
Visitation will be from 1 - 8 PM on Thursday at Owen Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the ().
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 1, 2019