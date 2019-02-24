Services
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
(502) 266-9655
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Betty Jo "Joey" Nielsen


Betty Jo "Joey" Nielsen Obituary
Betty Jo "Joey" Nielsen

Louisville - Betty Jo "Joey" Nielsen, 88, passed away Tuesday February 19, 2019.

She was born on January 7, 1931 in Wayland, Kentucky. Joey was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church, in Valley Station, Kentucky, and served as an Elder in the congregation for several years.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Lt. Colonel (Ret. USA) Kenneth G. Nielsen. Joey was the consummate military wife and moved with her husband and family through their military career. She will join Ken in their final resting place at Arlington National Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughters Lynn Boettcher (Bill), Laura Van Meter (Eddie) and son Eric Nielsen (Erika); Grand Daughter Jennifer Van Meter and Grandson Simon Nielsen; Great Grand Children Conner, Tanner and Josephine, all of Louisville, KY; Sister, Deanna Phillips of Grayson, KY ; Great Niece Tonia Mahoney, of Louisville KY, who provided loving care and companionship.

The family would like to express our love and gratitude to Becky Poe, of Best Family Care, who cared for Mom for the last three years. She became like a daughter to Mom and a sister to us. She will always be a part of our family.

Special thanks to Dr. Jane Cornett, whose care and expertise gave the family the gift of one last Christmas and one last birthday. Also, special thanks to the entire staff of the Episcopal Church home especially Christy and Elise, you brought her much love and joy.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 26 at 11:00am to 1:00 pm, followed by a memorial service at Owen Funeral Home, 9318 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40299. Burial will follow at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family would like expressions of sympathy be made via donations to The Episcopal Church Home, 7504 Westport Road, Louisville, KY 40222.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
