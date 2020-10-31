Betty Jo Stinnett
Louisville - Betty Jo Stinnett 74, of Louisville, passed away October 29, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her husband, David Stinnett, daughter, Loretta Stinnett and grandchildren, Chelsea Stinnett and Michael Allen.
Betty was a member of Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Tammy Robinson (Todd), David Stinnett (Kristy) and Kim Stinnett (Carlos); sisters, Ann Zwanzig, Deannie Owens (Norman), and Patricia Schaaf (Glen); six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
