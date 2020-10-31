1/1
Betty Jo Stinnett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jo Stinnett

Louisville - Betty Jo Stinnett 74, of Louisville, passed away October 29, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her husband, David Stinnett, daughter, Loretta Stinnett and grandchildren, Chelsea Stinnett and Michael Allen.

Betty was a member of Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Tammy Robinson (Todd), David Stinnett (Kristy) and Kim Stinnett (Carlos); sisters, Ann Zwanzig, Deannie Owens (Norman), and Patricia Schaaf (Glen); six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Please visit Evergreen-Louisville.com for service information.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
5023661481
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved