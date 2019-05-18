Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
(502) 426-9351
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
Louisville - Betty L. Barnes, 85 of Louisville, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

She was a retired Jefferson County Elementary School teacher, a lifetime Baptist and most recently attended Crescent Hill Baptist Church.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Elon and Jessie Larimore, her son, David H. Barnes and grandson, Bryan D. Barnes.

She is survived by her companion, Leon Rainbolt, son, Wayne Barnes (Carolyn), grandchildren, Emily Walz (Paul), Zachary Barnes (Kayleah), Rebecca Barnes, and a great grandson, Kaden Barnes. She was also survived by her beloved dog, Penny.

A celebration of Betty's life will be held at 10:30am, on Monday, May 20, 2019 in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd. Interment to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 10-2 pm on Sunday May 19, 2019 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the KY Humane Society.

Please visit us online at www.archlheadywestport.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 18, 2019
