Graveside service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY
Betty L. Henry Schmutz


Betty L. Henry Schmutz Obituary
Betty L. Henry Schmutz

Louisville - Betty L. Henry Schmutz, 88, of Middletown, KY died in her home at Village East on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She was born November 19, 1930 in York, PA to Charles and Roberta Jacobs Henry. After receiving her BA in education from Nyack College in Nyack, NY and her MA in education from Spalding University in Louisville, KY, she thoroughly enjoyed many years of teaching Chemistry and other subjects. Betty was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Middletown, KY.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Schmutz and brother, WIlliam Little and leaves behind her cousin Patricia Miller of Red Lion, PA and many friends. She was best known for her faith in Christ, her gracious and loving nature and her love of animals.

A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, 4623 Preston Highway, Louisville, KY on Saturday, May 18th at 12PM. Highlands Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to First Baptist Church of Middletown, Hosparus of Louisville, or any .
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 16, 2019
