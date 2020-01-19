|
Betty L. Miles
LOUISVILLE - 84, died Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Nazareth Home.
A graduate of the University of Louisville, Betty was a member of Pi Beta Phi. After teaching English at Southern Junior High for three years, Betty returned as a teacher to Atherton High School, from which she graduated in 1953. She taught English at Atherton for thirty-three years and served as the school's first International Baccalaureate Coordinator for ten years. She was the author of an English textbook and a member of NEA, KEA, and JCRTA. Her service to Atherton was recognized by induction into the Atherton Hall of Fame.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Louise Miles; brother, Thomas J. Miles, and sister, Barbara Greenlee.
She is survived by two nephews, John T. Greenlee (Sandy Tardiff) of Aurora, MN and Matthew C. Greenlee (Stephanie Greenlee) of Indianapolis, IN; four great nieces (Emma and Anna Greenlee, Julia and Cecelia Greenlee), and brother-in-law, Glenn C. Greenlee.
A celebration of her life will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at Highlands.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 19 to Jan. 24, 2020