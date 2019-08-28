Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Ascension Catholic Church
4600 Lynnbrook Drive
Louisville, KY
Betty L. Stich Obituary
Betty L. Stich

Louisville - Betty L. Stich, 81, passed away peacefully on August 26 with her devoted husband of 60 years by her side. She was born on May 28, 1938 in Louisville, KY to the late Frank and Mildred Lauyans.

She is survived by her husband Charles J. Stich; children Jill Stevens, Kristi Fothergill (Greg), Karen Higginbotham (Tony), Bruce Stich (Donna); and several grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff of Magnolia Springs and Senior Helpers for their compassion and supportive care.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 pm Thursday August 29 at Ascension Catholic Church, 4600 Lynnbrook Drive, Louisville, KY followed by burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. The family will receive visitors at Rattermans Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews" from 9:30-11:30 am on Thursday August 29 prior to the Mass.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 28, 2019
