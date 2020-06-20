Betty Lee Feldkamp
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Lee Feldkamp

Louisville - Betty Lee Feldkamp, 80, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.

Born in Bardstown on July 19, 1939, Betty was a daughter of the late Charles and Agnes Ritchie Metcalfe. She was retired from Physician's Service Co-Op where she worked in Medical Coding.

Betty was a member of St. Martha Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Auxiliary and was a former Girl Scout leader.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John B. Feldkamp and two brothers, Ken and Wynn Metcalfe.

She is survived by her three children, Gina Alfred (Steve), Terry Feldkamp and Angie Hardison (Aaron); three grandchildren, Evan, Trenton and Kaiden; one sister, Nola Osborne, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Monday, June 22nd at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Tuesday, June 23rd from St. Martha Catholic Church, 2825 Klondike Lane at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Resthaven Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association or to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Martha Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved