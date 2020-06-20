Betty Lee Feldkamp
Louisville - Betty Lee Feldkamp, 80, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
Born in Bardstown on July 19, 1939, Betty was a daughter of the late Charles and Agnes Ritchie Metcalfe. She was retired from Physician's Service Co-Op where she worked in Medical Coding.
Betty was a member of St. Martha Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Auxiliary and was a former Girl Scout leader.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John B. Feldkamp and two brothers, Ken and Wynn Metcalfe.
She is survived by her three children, Gina Alfred (Steve), Terry Feldkamp and Angie Hardison (Aaron); three grandchildren, Evan, Trenton and Kaiden; one sister, Nola Osborne, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Monday, June 22nd at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Tuesday, June 23rd from St. Martha Catholic Church, 2825 Klondike Lane at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Resthaven Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association or to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Louisville - Betty Lee Feldkamp, 80, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
Born in Bardstown on July 19, 1939, Betty was a daughter of the late Charles and Agnes Ritchie Metcalfe. She was retired from Physician's Service Co-Op where she worked in Medical Coding.
Betty was a member of St. Martha Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Auxiliary and was a former Girl Scout leader.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John B. Feldkamp and two brothers, Ken and Wynn Metcalfe.
She is survived by her three children, Gina Alfred (Steve), Terry Feldkamp and Angie Hardison (Aaron); three grandchildren, Evan, Trenton and Kaiden; one sister, Nola Osborne, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Monday, June 22nd at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Tuesday, June 23rd from St. Martha Catholic Church, 2825 Klondike Lane at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Resthaven Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association or to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.