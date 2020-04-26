Services
Betty Lee Lenhart

Betty Lee Lenhart Obituary
Betty Lee Lenhart

Louisville - 90, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020.

She was the former Betty Lee Church, a member of Harvey Browne Presbyterian Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Benjamin G. Lenhart Jr.; and a son-in-law, Rick Warren.

She is survived by her children, Eric Lenhard (Melanie), Cheryl Chapman (Randy), and Karen Warren; a brother, Winston Church (Pat); nine grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren; and many beloved cousins.

Her funeral service was private with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Memorial gifts may be made to the donor's favorite charity.

Embry-Bosse Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
