Betty Lee Wheeler Obituary
Betty Lee Wheeler

Louisville - 80, passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family September 7, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Gertrude Wills; her husband of 60 years, Ronald Lee Wheeler.

She is survived by her sisters, Pat Bowes, Doris McCartin, and Sandy Zinner; her children, Janet Grimes (Byron), Ronald Wheeler, Michael Wheeler (Becky), Linda Wheeler (Debbie), and Michelle McGuire (Willie). Nine grandchildren; Nine great-grandchildren.

A private service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hosparus of Louisville.

(hosparushealth.org/donate)
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
