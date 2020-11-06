Betty LogsdonLouisville - Mrs. Betty Joyce Logsdon, age 84, of Louisville, returned to her Heavenly Father on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Mrs. Logsdon was born in Louisville on January 19, 1936 to the late Arthur Ray Farmer and Ruby (Chappell) Wells. Among those who preceded her in death are her parents; husband, Danny Logsdon; grandson, Edward Leitz; great-grandson, Brann Peterson; siblings, Louise Bradley, Arthur and John Farmer. Mrs. Logsdon was a school bus driver and retired from JCPS after 45 years of service. She was a member of Little Flock Baptist Church and a member of Harmony Chapter #273 Order of the Eastern Star.She leaves to cherish her memory, children, Tina Hawkins (Larry), Stephen Logsdon (Doris) and Cathy Marcum (Gary); grandchildren, Nick, Ann, Amie, Kelli, Erica, Amy and Ben; great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Angela, Zachary, Audrey, Scarlett, Caroline and Tristan; and brother, Chester Rosenberger.Funeral service will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with interment to follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Friends and family may pay their respects on Monday from 3 pm until 8 pm. and Tuesday from 9 am until time of service at the funeral home.