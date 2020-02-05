|
|
Betty Lou (Cooper) Antes
Louisville - 86, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She enjoyed fishing, boating and also playing bingo. Betty loved her fur babies and was an auto racing fanatic.
She was born on November 19, 1933 in New Albany, Indiana to the late Earl and Dorothy (Slycord) Cooper. Betty was also preceded in death by her husband, Michael Antes. Betty is survived by her daughters, Christi Downs, Vicki Jaggers (Marshall); grandchildren, Alison Gilliam (Josh), Jeremy Wood (Christy), Corey Smith, Cody Jaggers, Taylor Jaggers; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany) with her funeral service taking place at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park.
Contributions in Betty's memory may be made to Hosparus Health of Louisville (3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, KY 40205). To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020