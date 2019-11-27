Services
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Taurman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lou Johns Taurman

Betty Lou Johns Taurman Obituary
Betty Lou Johns Taurman

Louisville - of Louisville, Ky left this world peacefully on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at the age of 87. She was preceded in death of the parents Harry and Gladys Johns, brother Ronald Johns. She is survived by her Husband Davis Taurman Jr., son Mark Taurman and brother Harry Johns Jr. She was career minded at a early age in her life. Betty worked at South Central Bell, State of Kentucky and Presbyterian Church U.S.A. Headquarters. Betty was a member of Westport Baptist Church. She was avid collector Raggedy Ann and Andy, Pez and Perfume bottles. A special thanks to the staff and nurses at Norton Brownsboro Hospital for the excellent care they provided.

A celebration of Betty's life will be held at 6 pm on Monday, December 2nd, in the chapel of Arch L. Heady in Westport Village, 7410 Westport Road. Visitation will be 2 to 6 pm on Monday.

Instead flowers please make a donation to Home of the Innocents Discovery, 1100 E. Market St. Louisville, KY 40206.

Please leave a condolence for the family at; www.archlheadywestport.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019
