Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
(502) 635-6371
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Fourth Presbyterian Church
3016 Preston Hwy.
View Map
Betty Lou Smith Obituary
Betty Lou Smith

Louisville - 82, died peacefully Saturday, December 14, 2019 at her home.

She was the former Betty Lou McCubbin, a native of Campbellsville, KY, a retired Kindergarten teacher and a member and Elder of Fourth Presbyterian Church.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Hugh, Carl, Elmer, James, Paul and Ray McCubbin; and sisters, Claudine Rodgers, JoAnn Caffee and Elva Hopkins.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Granville C. Smith; daughter, Dana Brewer (Rodney); son, Brad Smith (Patti); grandchildren, Kelly Brewer, Barrett Brewer (Amber), Nathan Smith and Kristen Smith; great granddaughters, Addison Gail and Ava Jo Brewer; sister, Barbara Rogers; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Her funeral service will be held at Noon on Wednesday at Fourth Presbyterian Church 3016 Preston Hwy. with entombment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will from 3-8 p.m. on Tuesday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home 2723 Preston Hwy. and after 11 a.m. Wednesday at her church.

Memorial gifts may be made to Special Olympics KY or Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
