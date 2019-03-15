Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218

Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Athanasius Catholic Church
Burial
Following Services
Cave Hill Cemetery
Resources
Louisville - Betty Louise Ferriell, 76, entered Eternal Life Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

Betty was born in Louisville to the late Thomas Clayton and Mary Louise Ferriell in Louisville. She graduated from Bellarmine College with an accounting degree and later retired as controller for Medical Center Laundry. She was a devout Catholic, avid traveler, and enjoyed any moment spent with her beloved friends. She faithfully served St. Athanasius Catholic Church as a eucharistic minister and will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted parishioner and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents and nephew, Josh Ferriell.

Survivors include her brothers, Tom Ferriell (Dianna) of Rio Verde, Arizona and Frank Ferriell (Sandra) of Bowling Green, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 1 p.m. Monday at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor or Mass of the Air. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
