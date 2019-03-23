Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Betty Luesing Grimes

Louisville - 80, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

She was a retired social worker with the Jefferson Co. Department of Family Services and a teacher at Strathmoor Preschool Education.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, William and Corrine Luesing and her brother, Richard.

She is survived by her husband, Tom Grimes; sons, Thomas Grimes (Shannon) and Richard Grimes (Angie); brother, Bill Luesing (Carolyn); grandchildren, Kaela, Abigail and Sophia; sister-in-law, Janet Luesing; 2 nieces and 2 nephews.

Her memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. with burial in Cave Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. Sunday at Highlands.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Strathmoor Education Center.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 23, 2019
