Betty Luesing Grimes
Louisville - 80, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
She was a retired social worker with the Jefferson Co. Department of Family Services and a teacher at Strathmoor Preschool Education.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, William and Corrine Luesing and her brother, Richard.
She is survived by her husband, Tom Grimes; sons, Thomas Grimes (Shannon) and Richard Grimes (Angie); brother, Bill Luesing (Carolyn); grandchildren, Kaela, Abigail and Sophia; sister-in-law, Janet Luesing; 2 nieces and 2 nephews.
Her memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. with burial in Cave Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. Sunday at Highlands.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Strathmoor Education Center.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 23, 2019