Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Raphael Catholic Church
2141 Lancashire Ave
Betty M. Karp Obituary
Betty M. Karp

Louisville - 94, of Louisville, originally of Bardstown, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019.

Betty was a loving wife, Mom and Grandmommy. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the American Legion Auxiliary Post #201.

Preceding her in death are her husband of 62 years, William Karp, Sr.; and her brothers, Lt. General Harold Moore, Jr. and James William Moore.

She is survived by her children; Carolyn Meadows (Tom), Bill Karp, Jr. (Carol), Linda Tolliver (Craig), Harold Karp (Mary) and Mary Carter (Royce); eleven grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren; and brother Ballard Moore.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated for Betty at 10 a.m., Thursday May 2nd, 2019 at St. Raphael Catholic Church; 2141 Lancashire Ave, with burial to following in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Bardstown. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home; 3800 Bardstown Road.

Betty's family ask that expressions of sympathy take the form of a donation to Hosparus of Louisville or to the Parr's at Springhurst.

The Karp family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Parr's staff for making Mom's stay there so welcoming.

Condolences may be shared by going online to www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 30, 2019
