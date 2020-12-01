1/
Betty Martin Chapman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Martin Chapman

Louisville - 78, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 as the result of a massive stroke. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Dr. and Mrs. Walter Martin (Lorine Terry); grandmother, Catherine Burke Terry; and grand dog Callie Chapman.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years Dan A. Chapman and daughters Catherine Burke Chapman and Sara Chapman Pietras (Matt) of Oakland, CA and two grandchildren Jasper and Ellison Pietras. She also leaves behind a brother Walter Martin, Jr. (Gary Stewart) and a sister Cathy Martin Wilson (Jim), two nephews, Neil and Evan Wilson.

Betty was a graduate of Shawnee High School (1959) and Western Kentucky University (1964). She was a former member of West Broadway Baptist Church and an honorary member of Crescent Hill Baptist Church. She was a retired JCPS first grade teacher and a devoted mother and grandmother.

As a youth, she was an outstanding athlete in swimming, tennis (where she ranked statewide), and fast pitch softball, where she was invited to play professionally at the age of 13.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be directed towards Animal Care Society of Louisville or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved