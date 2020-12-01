Betty Martin Chapman
Louisville - 78, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 as the result of a massive stroke. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Dr. and Mrs. Walter Martin (Lorine Terry); grandmother, Catherine Burke Terry; and grand dog Callie Chapman.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years Dan A. Chapman and daughters Catherine Burke Chapman and Sara Chapman Pietras (Matt) of Oakland, CA and two grandchildren Jasper and Ellison Pietras. She also leaves behind a brother Walter Martin, Jr. (Gary Stewart) and a sister Cathy Martin Wilson (Jim), two nephews, Neil and Evan Wilson.
Betty was a graduate of Shawnee High School (1959) and Western Kentucky University (1964). She was a former member of West Broadway Baptist Church and an honorary member of Crescent Hill Baptist Church. She was a retired JCPS first grade teacher and a devoted mother and grandmother.
As a youth, she was an outstanding athlete in swimming, tennis (where she ranked statewide), and fast pitch softball, where she was invited to play professionally at the age of 13.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be directed towards Animal Care Society of Louisville or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.