Betty Mitchell
Louisville - Betty Mitchell, 80, of Louisville, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
Betty was born in Taylorsville and spent most of her career as a bartender at the Eagle in Jeffersontown.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Gayle Austin Mitchell; son, Robert "Bobby" Mitchell; daughters, Carolyn Beckman and Vickie Mitchell; and mother, Edith Redman.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Sherry Miller; grandchildren, Angela Hupp, Keith and Todd Mitchell, and Amanda Miller; 9 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Paul Redman (Sharlene); 2 nieces; and 4 nephews.
Funeral services for Betty will be held at 1 PM on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 10600 Taylorsville Road. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation for Betty will be from 2-8 PM on Sunday, June 2 at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made in Betty's memory to the Kentucky Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 1, 2019