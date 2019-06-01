Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
(502) 267-5461
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Mitchell


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Mitchell Obituary
Betty Mitchell

Louisville - Betty Mitchell, 80, of Louisville, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

Betty was born in Taylorsville and spent most of her career as a bartender at the Eagle in Jeffersontown.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Gayle Austin Mitchell; son, Robert "Bobby" Mitchell; daughters, Carolyn Beckman and Vickie Mitchell; and mother, Edith Redman.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Sherry Miller; grandchildren, Angela Hupp, Keith and Todd Mitchell, and Amanda Miller; 9 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Paul Redman (Sharlene); 2 nieces; and 4 nephews.

Funeral services for Betty will be held at 1 PM on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 10600 Taylorsville Road. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation for Betty will be from 2-8 PM on Sunday, June 2 at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made in Betty's memory to the Kentucky Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now