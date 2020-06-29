Betty N. Fultz
Betty N. Fultz

Scottsburg - Betty N. (Curtsinger) Fultz, 91, of Scottsburg, Indiana, died on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Betty was retired bank teller and bookkeeper, a member of the Austin Christian Church and also belonged to a Indiana State Medical Auxiliary. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Roy L. Fultz; her parents, Everett and Nona Curtsinger; and two sisters, Frances Hahn and Ann Bennett. Survivors include a son, James E. Prather (Becky); a daughter, Jonell Denny (David); two nephews, Gregory Hahn (Sandy) and Curt Bennett; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral Service: 1:00 pm on Friday at the Austin Christian Church with burial in Crown Hill Cemetery in Salem, Indiana. Visitation: 6 to 8 pm on Thursday at Collins Funeral Home in Scottsburg, Indiana and after noon on Friday at the church. Memorial contributions may be given to either her church or the Scott County Clearinghouse c/o Collins Funeral Home in Scottsburg, Indiana. Online condolences:www.collinsfuneralhome.net.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
JUL
3
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
at the church
JUL
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Austin Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
465 West McClain Avenue
Scottsburg, IN 47170
(812) 752-3232
