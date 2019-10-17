|
|
Betty O'Cana
Betty O' Cana 93 born April 30th, 1926, died October 12th, 2019. She had 12 brothers and sisters. Betty lived with her companion sister Jovita Milner for many years and was then her caregiver. Betty and sister were members of Saint Bartholomew's church. Betty's close friends were Kaye Funk and David Whitworth who she thought of as a son. Her ashes were sent to Pagosa Springs Colorado to be buried with her parents. She will be dearly missed!
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019