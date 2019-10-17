Resources
More Obituaries for Betty O'Cana
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty O'Cana

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty O'Cana Obituary
Betty O'Cana

Betty O' Cana 93 born April 30th, 1926, died October 12th, 2019. She had 12 brothers and sisters. Betty lived with her companion sister Jovita Milner for many years and was then her caregiver. Betty and sister were members of Saint Bartholomew's church. Betty's close friends were Kaye Funk and David Whitworth who she thought of as a son. Her ashes were sent to Pagosa Springs Colorado to be buried with her parents. She will be dearly missed!
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.