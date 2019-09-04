|
Betty Pary
Louisville - Betty Jean Pary, 81, passed away on September 3, 2019.
Betty loved gardening, horticulture, and water aerobics. She was sociable, outgoing, and friendly. People could easily talk to her. She was loved and will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Raymond Pary; 5 children, Jeanne Marie Pary, Ramona Anne Anderson (Lon), Raymond Anthony Pary, Mary Therese Cole (Ron), Rose Angela Darby (Anthony); 8 grandchildren, Matt, Tim, Faith, Charity, Andrew, Autumn, Ronnie, and Lily; brothers, Bill Theis (Jean) and Buddy (Yvonne); and many other extended family members.
Preceding her in passing were here parents, Howard and Mildred Theis; and her siblings, JoAnn, Rosemary, and Thomas.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 7th, from 9 to 11:45 AM at the Arch L. Heady at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Road. A service will be conducted on Saturday at 11:45 at the funeral home. Betty will be laid to rest following the service at Calvary cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019