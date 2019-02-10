Services
Scott Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 Veterans Parkway
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
(812) 283-8161
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Scott Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 Veterans Parkway
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Cave Hill Cemetery
Betty R. Dumesnil

Betty R. Dumesnil Obituary
Betty R. Dumesnil

Floyds Knobs - Betty Rodes Dumesnil passed away at home in Floyds Knobs, IN on Thursday, February 7, 2019. She was a graduate of Louisville Collegiate School and was co-captain of the Amazons field hockey team. Summertime saw Betty competing for high point girl honors on the Louisville Country Club swim team.

Although she was a Louisville, KY native, Betty moved to Scottsburg, IN in 1985 with her husband, Rodney A. Brown. She went on to help develop the Scott County Drug and Alcohol Program and served as its director until she retired in 2009. She was a 34-year member of the Fellowship of Alcoholics Anonymous and helped shepherd many toward a path of recovery.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Barbara Dumesnil, and her husband, Rodney A. Brown. She is survived by her son Daniel Calloway (Janice), her brother, Craig Dumesnil (Sara) & sister, Barbara Dumesnil (Hyla Rosenburg), 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 13th from 6-8 p.m. at Scott Funeral Home in Jeffersonville, IN, with a brief graveside service at Cave Hill Cemetery on Thursday, February 14th at 11a.m. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society or the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 10, 2019
