Betty Rogers KunzLouisville - Betty Rogers Kunz, 85 , of Louisville left this earth to meet her heavenly father September 11, 2020She was born July 29, 1935 in Louisville , a daughter to Joseph Herman Rogers and Louise Josephine Gettler RogersBeloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a very giving person and enjoyed bunco with friends or some good country music. Betty loved to travel abroad with her husband Jerry, and together they made several trips to Branson MO. And Nashville TN., while enjoying all that country music had to offer. Betty loved having family get together with immediate and extend members.Betty and Jerry were charter members at St Martha Catholic Church for many years before moving to St Gabriel Catholic Church. She also was a 1953 graduate of Mercy Academy and has remained active with her "Mercy Girls".She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Gerald John"Jerry", and her brother, Thomas Rogers(Susanne)Betty is survived by a brother Joseph H. Rogers (Franny) and her children, Mike Kunz (Diane), Gerald "Jay" Kunz Jr.(Linda) and Laurie Kunz Warren (Bruce), grandchildren, Michael Jr.(Ashley), Christopher, Daniel (Amy), Maranda Kunz, Katelyn and John Warren ; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Sawyer, Lincoln, Clayton, and Blakely.A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 16,2020 at St Gabriel Catholic Church, 5505 Bardstown Rd with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation with be from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Rd, St. MatthewsMemorial gifts in the form of contributions may be made to Mercy AcademyThe family respectfully understands that many will not be able to come visit due to COVID-19 and does not want anyone to put themselves at risk