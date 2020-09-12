1/1
Betty Rogers Kunz
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Rogers Kunz

Louisville - Betty Rogers Kunz, 85 , of Louisville left this earth to meet her heavenly father September 11, 2020

She was born July 29, 1935 in Louisville , a daughter to Joseph Herman Rogers and Louise Josephine Gettler Rogers

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a very giving person and enjoyed bunco with friends or some good country music. Betty loved to travel abroad with her husband Jerry, and together they made several trips to Branson MO. And Nashville TN., while enjoying all that country music had to offer. Betty loved having family get together with immediate and extend members.

Betty and Jerry were charter members at St Martha Catholic Church for many years before moving to St Gabriel Catholic Church. She also was a 1953 graduate of Mercy Academy and has remained active with her "Mercy Girls".

She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Gerald John"Jerry", and her brother, Thomas Rogers(Susanne)

Betty is survived by a brother Joseph H. Rogers (Franny) and her children, Mike Kunz (Diane), Gerald "Jay" Kunz Jr.(Linda) and Laurie Kunz Warren (Bruce), grandchildren, Michael Jr.(Ashley), Christopher, Daniel (Amy), Maranda Kunz, Katelyn and John Warren ; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Sawyer, Lincoln, Clayton, and Blakely.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 16,2020 at St Gabriel Catholic Church, 5505 Bardstown Rd with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation with be from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Rd, St. Matthews

Memorial gifts in the form of contributions may be made to Mercy Academy

The family respectfully understands that many will not be able to come visit due to COVID-19 and does not want anyone to put themselves at risk






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St Gabriel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved