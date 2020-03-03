|
Betty Ruth Geiser
Louisville - 98, passed away, Monday, March 2, 2020 at Baptist Health. She was born September 8, 1921 in Valentine, Nebraska to the late Marc and Phoebe Jacobs Stewart. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Melvin C. Geiser; brothers, Walter Stewart, Frank Stewart, and twin brother, William Stewart; sisters, Gladys Anderson, Ella Claire Barnett, and Peggy Stewart.
She attended Wayne State Teacher's College and taught in a rural school in Nebraska. While living in San Francisco, Ca, she was a teletype operator during WWII where she met her husband, Melvin. After moving to Louisville, Ky she worked at Bacon's Dept. Store for 21 years.
Survivors include her children, Gerry (Carolyn) Geiser, Pat (Paul) Long; five grandchildren, Scott (Beth) Geiser, Aaron (Erin Cotner) Geiser, Kyle (Erin) Long, Kristen Long, Clay Long; three great grandchildren, Jack Geiser, Henry and Lydia Long.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Ky 40205. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the staff of Westport Place for the care and dedication shown to our mother throughout her residency there.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020