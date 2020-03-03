Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Geiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Ruth Geiser


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Ruth Geiser Obituary
Betty Ruth Geiser

Louisville - 98, passed away, Monday, March 2, 2020 at Baptist Health. She was born September 8, 1921 in Valentine, Nebraska to the late Marc and Phoebe Jacobs Stewart. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Melvin C. Geiser; brothers, Walter Stewart, Frank Stewart, and twin brother, William Stewart; sisters, Gladys Anderson, Ella Claire Barnett, and Peggy Stewart.

She attended Wayne State Teacher's College and taught in a rural school in Nebraska. While living in San Francisco, Ca, she was a teletype operator during WWII where she met her husband, Melvin. After moving to Louisville, Ky she worked at Bacon's Dept. Store for 21 years.

Survivors include her children, Gerry (Carolyn) Geiser, Pat (Paul) Long; five grandchildren, Scott (Beth) Geiser, Aaron (Erin Cotner) Geiser, Kyle (Erin) Long, Kristen Long, Clay Long; three great grandchildren, Jack Geiser, Henry and Lydia Long.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Ky 40205. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the staff of Westport Place for the care and dedication shown to our mother throughout her residency there.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -