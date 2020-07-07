Betty S. BraffordLouisville - Betty S. Brafford passed away July 6, 2020.Betty was born in Berea, Kentucky on January 2, 1924 to the late Shelby and Evelyn (Neal) Strachan. She had been a member of Beargrass Christian Church for over 50 years. She was a 1944 graduate of Eastern Kentucky State Teachers College. She retired from the University of Louisville, Academic Services in 1988 after 23 years there.Betty is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Jack T. Brafford, a daughter, Mary Ann Minsterl, a sister Ann Strachan and son-in-law, Dennis H. Shaw. She is survived by her daughter, Dorothy Shaw (Mel McIntyre), two granddaughters, Kimberly Peters (Kyle) and Cynthia Shaw, two great-grandchildren, Abigail and Caleb Peters, and son-in-law, James R. Minsterl.Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - East Louisville, (235 Juneau Drive). Her Funeral Service will be at 12:00 with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky.The family suggest that donations in Betty's memory be made to her church's memorial fund or any animal rescue organization.To leave a special message for the family, please visit