1/1
Betty S. Brafford
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty S. Brafford

Louisville - Betty S. Brafford passed away July 6, 2020.

Betty was born in Berea, Kentucky on January 2, 1924 to the late Shelby and Evelyn (Neal) Strachan. She had been a member of Beargrass Christian Church for over 50 years. She was a 1944 graduate of Eastern Kentucky State Teachers College. She retired from the University of Louisville, Academic Services in 1988 after 23 years there.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Jack T. Brafford, a daughter, Mary Ann Minsterl, a sister Ann Strachan and son-in-law, Dennis H. Shaw. She is survived by her daughter, Dorothy Shaw (Mel McIntyre), two granddaughters, Kimberly Peters (Kyle) and Cynthia Shaw, two great-grandchildren, Abigail and Caleb Peters, and son-in-law, James R. Minsterl.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - East Louisville, (235 Juneau Drive). Her Funeral Service will be at 12:00 with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky.

The family suggest that donations in Betty's memory be made to her church's memorial fund or any animal rescue organization.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved