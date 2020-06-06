Betty Sanderlin
71 passed on May 27,2020. Her service was Friday May 29,2020 at Green Meadow Cemetery. She was a former member of Moore Temple. She was a retired employee of the Veterans Administration and a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.