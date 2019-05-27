Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Betty Smith Obituary
Betty Smith

Louisville - Betty Sue Sydnor Smith, 77, was called to be with her Lord on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

Betty was born in Hart County to the late Archie and Ruby Sydnor. She graduated from Manual High School in 1959. She began her career with NCR Corporation in sales. She retired in 1992 as a District Sales Manager for the State of Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

She was also preceded in death by brothers, Joe and Coy.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jack; children, Suzanne Peter and Scott Smith; grandson, Jordon Elias Smith; nieces; nephew; several cousins; and countless friends.

Her memorial service is 4:00pm Wednesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road. Visitation is 2:00pm until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers her family asks friends to remember Betty with a contribution to any charity in her honor.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 27, 2019
