|
|
|
|
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
|
|
|
Betty Smith
Bowling Green - Betty Lou Corbin Smith (known as "Dee Dee" to many) passed away on July 1st, 2019 at Hospice House in Bowling Green after a valiant fight against Alzheimer's disease. She was born February 21, 1935 in Louisville, KY to her mother, Pauline Witherspoon Childress Corbin, and her father, Ben DeLora Corbin, who both predeceased her. Betty Lou attended elementary school in Louisville where the family was also part of Southside Baptist Church. As a youngster, the family moved to Sarasota, FL and she enjoyed her early teenage years on the water and in the sun. At the age of 15, she and the family moved back to Kentucky, living first in Owensboro, then Paducah where Betty Lou attended Paducah Tilghman High School and Emmanuel Baptist Church.
It was in Paducah that the chapters of Betty Lou's adult life story began to take shape when she met her husband, Bill Smith, at a church youth group. They eloped to Corinth, MS on September 28, 1951. They returned to Paducah and, after a few months, revealed their marriage to their parents and began scribing the pages of their life together. The couple moved to Georgetown, KY where Bill was attending Georgetown College. Betty Lou studied and graduated from Garth High School in 1953. She then attended Georgetown College while Bill attended Southern Baptist Seminary in Louisville, KY. Having their first child, Paula Anne, in 1954, the couple then moved to Bowling Green where Bill pastored Bethany Baptist Church and Park City Baptist Church. In 1958, Betty Lou and Bill had their second child, William Ben.
Over the years, her husband Bill's health began to deteriorate and Betty Lou turned the page of her career toward teaching. Her public education teaching career began at Alvaton High School, followed by positions at Park City High School, Parker-Bennett Elementary School, and McNeill Elementary School. While teaching full time, she completed her Bachelor of Science degree from Western Kentucky University in 1959, her Master of Arts in Education in 1965, and her Rank I in 1971. Her career with the Bowling Green Independent Schools culminated as the elementary supervisor. She went on to become a nationally renowned reading specialist, sought out for coaching and teaching of reading teachers throughout the United States. In the mid-1970's, she was recruited to serve in a different role as a textbook review and sales consultant for the Holt, Rhinehart & Winston publishing company. She traveled extensively in her work and established many wonderful relationships. In 1988, she returned to public education as the principal of Bristow Elementary School. She served in that role until her formal retirement in 1999. Many innovative ideas were hatched and implemented during her tenure at Bristow. To our knowledge, Betty Lou was the first principal in our area to sleep in a tent on the roof of her school, dress up like a hot dog and allow the students to douse her with ketchup and mustard, kiss a pig, and many other creative ideas to encourage children to read - and have fun while doing it. After her "retirement" in 1999, she served with the Kentucky Department of Education as a distinguished educator assisting school districts in raising their expectations and performance levels. In 2001, she once again served as a consultant for Holt, Rhinehart and Winston. Her role as an adviser to the Kentucky sales team continued until 2012.
Saying that Betty Lou's life was a manuscript is no exaggeration as she left her imprint on the lives of many children and teachers throughout her long and distinguished career. She was known for her passionate love for children, her belief in the power of education, and her creativity in working with both classrooms of children and boardrooms of educators. She was the recipient of many awards including, Kentucky Outstanding Young Educator and Kentucky Elementary Principal of the Year. As a sought-out speaker on educational goals and policies, Betty Lou placed her unique signature on programs across the Commonwealth, the United States, and internationally through her work in
China.
Throughout her adult life, Betty Lou was a devoted and active member of Eastwood Baptist Church. She traveled across the globe in both mission work and excursions to learn more and teach more. Always seeking to give back, she taught Sunday School for over 50 years, and counseled numerous families and young people when they faced adversity. Through this work, she sought to instill an innate sense of purpose in all she encountered, holding to the firm conviction that there is an irreplaceable story in each of us.
Betty Lou was an exceptional, vibrant, and strong-willed person, mother, grandmother, wife, teacher, cherished friend and helpful confidant. She lived with passion, curiosity, courage, tenacity, gratitude, and love. With a love for Christmas, entertaining, cooking, high heels, and most of all - laughter, she squeezed every ounce out of life. She did not tolerate discrimination in any form and was an ardent fighter for equality for all, especially children. No matter what obstacles she encountered in life, she asked for guidance from God and persevered. Betty Lou lived into her belief that we all live here at God's pleasure and that God wants us all to live a happy, productive, purposeful life.
The true eloquence of Betty Lou's life, however, is found in the family and friends whose lives she will continue to touch through the memories she leaves behind. She is survived by a devoted church family at Eastwood Baptist Church, and a community of friends who will always cherish the legacy she leaves. In addition to her parents, Betty Lou was preceded in death by her husband William H. Smith, to whom she was married forever. She is survived by her daughter, Paula Anne Smith Dermody of Reno, Nevada; son, William Ben Smith (Jennifer) of Bowling Green; grandchildren Lauren McCall Smith Allen (Joe), Michael Craig Dermody II, William Corbin Smith (Page), William Pearce Dermody, and Margaret McKenzie Smith; great-grandchildren Lou-Evelyn Grace Allen and Smith Perkins Allen; aunts/sisters Jackie Whitmer, Geraldine Link, Pat Estes, and Janet Childress; sister-in-law Ann Smith; and Betty Lou's close companion and caregiver, Larae Johns.
Visitation will be held at Eastwood Baptist Church on Tuesday, July 2nd from 3:00pm until 7:00pm and Wednesday, July 3rd from 10:00am until time of service. Funeral service will be held at Eastwood Baptist Church on Wednesday, July 3rd at 12:00pm with burial following at Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
Betty Lou asked that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to The Betty Lou Smith Scholarship Fund housed in the College Heights Foundation, 1906 College Heights Blvd, #41016, Bowling Green, KY 42101 or Eastwood Baptist Church Mission Scholarship Fund, 500 Eastwood Avenue, Bowling Green, KY 42103.
Please know that the story of Betty Lou Smith has not ended, only her life on this earth. The impact of her life on others will live on here, while her life eternal is now and forever in the presence of God.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 2, 2019