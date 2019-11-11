Services
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Temple
7635 3rd Street Road
Louisville, KY
Betty Spiers Obituary
Betty Spiers

Louisville - Betty Jane Spiers (formerly Tipton) went to be with Jesus on Thursday, November 7, 2019, age 63. Accepting Jesus as her savior, Betty was failthful to her church, Trinity Baptist Temple, for 50 years. Faithful, loyal, loving, caring she quietly blessed many organizations and individuals in charity. She loved Southern Gospel quartet music, and frequently contributed her own voice to her church in duets and choir. To her many friends, she left a legacy of kindness to them. Betty was a proud graduate of Louisville's duPont Manual High School class of 1974 and a retired employee of Commonwealth Insurance Company at which she served 30 years. She leaves behind her loving husband of more than 30 years, Richard Ray Spiers. Her parents, Marsh and Elizabeth Tipton (Sullivan) preceded her in death. Remaining are her cousins, Steve, David and Michele Duffy and Denise Burks. Also a niece Marsha (Tipton)Devers, currently serving with her husband Arvin as missionaries to Scotland. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at her church, Trinity Baptist Temple, 7635 3rd Street Road, Louisville, Kentucky at 1 PM, Sunday, November 17, 2019 to be conducted by Rev, James Strocen. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, 4623 Preston Hwy, Louisville, Kentucky. If you would like to honor Betty's memory, contributions may be given to Trinity Baptist Temple, more information at 502-296-3133. Among her other favorite charities were Bernheim Forest, the Louisville Zoo, and Epilepsy Foundation of Kentuckiana who you may contact to honor her.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
