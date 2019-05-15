|
Betty Sue Gibson Hall
Louisville - Betty Sue Gibson Hall, passed away on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital with her family by her side.
She was born October 27, 1950 in Kay Jay, KY a rural town in Knox County, a daughter to Luther R. Gibson and Aline Burnett Gibson.
Betty Sue was employed by Jefferson County Public Schools as an administrative assistant in the publications department for over 20 years. She was a member of Southeast Christian Church but had recently attended Plum Creek Baptist Church in Taylorsville.
Betty Sue was a loving wife, mother, and was devoted to her family. Jim, her husband, of 50 years, her children, and grandchildren, who called her "Nanny" were her greatest joys in life.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by a brother, Bobby R. Gibson, Sr.
Along with her husband, she is also survived by two children, Chris Hall and Heather R. Peters-Fernandes (Bobby); four grandchildren, Austin M. Peters (Jalei), Sara R. Hall, Logan S. Peters and Evan C. Hall. She also leaves behind her siblings, Shirley F. Gray (Carlos), Elizabeth A. Parker (Joe), Billy E. Gibson (Sue) and Carolyn L. Gordon (Michael).
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville, followed by burial in Crosswater Gardens Cemetery, Louisville. The family will be accepting visitors from 2-8 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, and from 11 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
www.RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 15, 2019