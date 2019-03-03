|
Betty Thacker
Jeffersontown - Mrs. Betty Jane (Adkins) Thacker, age 86, of Jeffersontown returned to her Heavenly Father on March 2, 2019. Mrs. Thacker was born on November 19, 1932 in Pike County, KY to the late Chris and Frankie (Mullins) Adkins. Mrs. Thacker was a homemaker, devoted and loving wife, mother, granny and great-granny. She was a faithful member of Antioch Old Regular Baptist Church. Among those that preceded her in death are her loving husband, Buster Thacker; brothers, Paul, John and Ed Adkins; and sisters, Ruby Caulfield, Imal Rowe, Reable Coleman, Peggy Adkins, Ozell Bibb and Edith Gillespie. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Barry Thacker (Mary), Pam Gooch (Gary) and Vivian Wilson; grandchildren, Shaun Wilson (Susan), Laura Long (Justin), Daniel Thacker (Stephanie), Julie Hayes (Matthew), Justin Gooch (Amanda) and Evan Gooch (Sara); her adored 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Bennett Adkins (Ethel); and sister, Carol Alvey. Her love will linger in our hearts through our precious memories of her.
Funeral service will be conducted at 10 am on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Antioch Old Regular Baptist Church (10841 Barricks Road Louisville, KY 40229) with entombment in Resthaven Memorial Park. Friends may pay their respects on Tuesday from 1-8 pm at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) and Wednesday from 9 am until time of service at the church. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 3, 2019