Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Thompson


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Thompson Obituary
Betty Thompson

Bardstown - Mrs. Betty J. Thompson, age 61, of Bardstown returned to her Heavenly Father on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Mrs. Thompson was born in Louisville, KY on January 13, 1958 to the late Ray and Viola Mae (Howard) Willock.

Among those that preceded her in death are her parents; husband, Charles A. Thompson; and son, Paul Cesler; siblings, Roy Willock, Sue Webb, Ronnie Willock, Ralph Willock and Shirley Wilder.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Robert Green, Kelly Thompson, Charles Thompson Jr. (Joy) and Andrew Thompson; daughters, Billie Jo Thompson, Rebecca Goodwin (Travis), Rhonda Willock, Patty Green (Kristie), Christina Thompson and Ashley Thompson; 29 grandchildren and 2 more on the way; 1 great granddaughter, Caroline Grace Moore; siblings, Pat Loveland (Gerald), Essie Blazer (Denny), Raymond Willock, Robert Willock (Sandra), Mary Hightower, Roger Willock (Colleen), Tina Ritter and Peggy Shelton (Jack); and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 10 am on Friday, January 17, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with interment to follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central. Friends may pay their respects on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 12 pm until 8 pm and on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 9 am until 8 pm.

www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -