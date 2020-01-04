|
Betty Thompson
Bardstown - Mrs. Betty J. Thompson, age 61, of Bardstown returned to her Heavenly Father on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Mrs. Thompson was born in Louisville, KY on January 13, 1958 to the late Ray and Viola Mae (Howard) Willock.
Among those that preceded her in death are her parents; husband, Charles A. Thompson; and son, Paul Cesler; siblings, Roy Willock, Sue Webb, Ronnie Willock, Ralph Willock and Shirley Wilder.
She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Robert Green, Kelly Thompson, Charles Thompson Jr. (Joy) and Andrew Thompson; daughters, Billie Jo Thompson, Rebecca Goodwin (Travis), Rhonda Willock, Patty Green (Kristie), Christina Thompson and Ashley Thompson; 29 grandchildren and 2 more on the way; 1 great granddaughter, Caroline Grace Moore; siblings, Pat Loveland (Gerald), Essie Blazer (Denny), Raymond Willock, Robert Willock (Sandra), Mary Hightower, Roger Willock (Colleen), Tina Ritter and Peggy Shelton (Jack); and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10 am on Friday, January 17, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with interment to follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central. Friends may pay their respects on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 12 pm until 8 pm and on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 9 am until 8 pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020