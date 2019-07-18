|
Betty Tinsley
Louisville - Tinsley, Betty D. (Frederick), 77, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019.
She enjoyed going to the gym everyday and loved her family, especially cooking meals on holidays.
Betty is preceded in death by her great grandson, Levi Edmondson.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Walter David Tinsley; daughter, Lisa Tinsley; sons, Michael Tinsley (Andrea), Dennis Edmondson, Sr. (Sharon) and Terry Edmondson; brother, Earl C. Frederick, Jr. (Edna); grandsons, Dennis Edmondson, Jr. (Andrea) and Derek Edmondson (Melissa); granddaughter, Rachael Tinsley and great granddaughters, Savannah, RyAnn and Emma Edmondson.
Her Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West to follow. Visitation will be 2-8pm Thursday.
In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude, March of Dimes, and the Breast Cancer Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 18, 2019