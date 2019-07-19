|
|
Betty Voelker
Louisville - Betty Ann Voelker: December 16, 1936 - July 18, 2019
Betty Ann (Lochner) Voelker, age 82, of Louisville KY passed away July 18, 2019 at home under Hospice care. Betty was born in Louisville, KY to Albert and Cecelia (Miller) Lochner. She was a long-time employee of Jefferson County Public Schools and a devoted childcare worker at her local church. In August 1954, she married John William Voelker. The couple made their home in the south end of Louisville.
Her priorities were loving Jesus, her husband and her family. Raising her 8 children was her primary job for many years. She was an avid sports fan and her family's faithful supporter in all their endeavors. She loved entertaining and cooking for her friends and family. She enjoyed helping and serving others. There was always an extra plate or two at the table for her children's friends - the more the merrier. She was a charter member of Cornerstone Community Church in Louisville KY. One of her favorite things was spending time in the garden growing grapes, strawberries, roses and lilies with her grandchildren at her side.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, John William Voelker, Sr., 8 children: John (Pam), Becki McBroom (Curtis), David (Brenda), Brian (Sheila), Laura Lankford (David), Keith (Christine), Melanie Pope (Doug) and Jeff (Joy). She also left behind 38 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers, 4 sisters, brothers- in-law, sisters-in-law, multiple nieces, nephews and close friends.
Visitation is on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2-8 pm, Monday, July 22, 2019 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm followed by a celebration of love service at 1:00 pm at Advantage Funeral Home, 10907 Dixie Highway Louisville KY 40272. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Cornerstone Community Church, 10803 Deering Road, Louisville KY 40272. There will be envelopes at the funeral home for donations to Cornerstone Community Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from July 19 to July 20, 2019