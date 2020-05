Betty WebbLouisville - Betty Morris Webb, 94, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020.She was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her first husband, James Morris; last husband, Wayne Webb; and granddaughter, Dawn Early Koenig.She is survived by her children, Linda Thompson (Larry), Donna Cummins (Al), Kay Durbin (Alan) and James Morris, Jr.; stepchildren, Larry Webb (Betty), Mary Jane Walker and Terri Stallings (Kenny); grandchildren, Jimmy Morris (Melanie), Jeremy Thompson (Theresa), Jonathan Vest (Rena), Stephanie Kaelin (Gary), Robert Burkett (Schelee), Brett Durbin (Ashley), Greg Durbin (Jen) and April Strong (Tim); 16 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; six step grandchildren; and eight step great grandchildren.A drive-thru viewing and visitation is 1:00 - 2:30pm Friday, May 15 at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road. Private graveside service.Memorial gifts: Green Acres Memorial Fund