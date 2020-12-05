1/1
Betty Webb Moore
Louisville - Betty Webb Moore, age 89, passed away on December 3, 2020. She will be lovingly missed by family and friends as she starts her journey with the Lord. Betty was preceded in death by her daughters, Katherine A. Salsman and Diane M. Wetzel; her parents, Eugene D. Broderick Jr and Maude H. Eckert; her sister, Mary W. Saling, and her lifelong special friend, Mary Ann Lehan. Betty is survived by her sister, Gene (Mickey) Weller, and her grandchildren and great grandchildren: Beth Moore and children Courtney, Joshua, Austin and Cassidy; Dennis Martin (Kylee) and children Emma and Riley; Katy Raybourne (Wayne) and daughter Diane; and Julie Richardson (Scott). She is also survived by seven nieces, Barbara Duncan, Patricia Neitzel, Laura Bailey, Lisa Johnson, Leslie Weller, Sharon Wise, Sandy Goertz, and one nephew, Robert Weller. Betty was a spunky lady who liked to tell stories and visit with her friends at Sacred Heart Village where she resided. In her younger days, Betty loved to sew and create unique clothing for her family and friends. Memorial donations may be made to Mass of the Air. Due to the Covid-19 virus, all services will be private.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
