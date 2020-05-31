Betty Weining
Betty Weining

Louisville - Betty Weining passed away on May 30, 2020 at the age of 86 years.

She was born in Louisville and graduated from Atherton High School.

She is survived by her three children, Chuck (Debby), Scott (Jackie), and Lisa Weining. Betty was so proud of her family and her five grandchildren, Eric (Alli), Lauren, twins Adam and Sam, and Abby. She was not only a loving mother, but was also a kind, giving, and generous person to those she knew and those in her community. She was a devoted wife to the late, Charles "Mac" Weining and so thrilled when her great grandson was named "Mac" Hughes Weining.

Betty loved living in St. Matthews and supporting all of the local businesses.

Her visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Ratterman Brothers, 3711 Lexington Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Episcopal Church Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
