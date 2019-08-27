|
Betty Zimmerman
Louisville - Betty Zimmerman, 74, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Betty was a Nurse for Audubon Hospital, and area Nursing homes. Betty enjoyed playing cards with her sisters, and spending time with her family. She was born on November 5, 1944 in Louisville, Kentucky to John and Dixie (Stevenson) Zimmerman. She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Rhonda Abrams, brother, Gary Zimmerman, and sister, Bonnie Mahoney. Betty is survived by her sons, Thomas Berryman, Jr., and John Berryman, daughter, Bonnie Berryman, sisters, Linda (Bill) Wolfe, Marilyn (Mack) Poole, Libby Zimmerman, and Gale (Ken) Veatch,, brother, Cliff Zimmerman, and sister-in-law, Pam Zimmerman. Betty also leaves behind to cherish her memory 10 Grandchildren, 8 Great-Grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Her Funeral Service will be at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel. The family requests that contributions in Betty's memory be made to . To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 27, 2019