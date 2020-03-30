|
Bettye Dean Booker
Louisville - On Tuesday, March 24, 2020, God called his child, Bettye Dean Booker, home to rest from her labor on this earth. Bettye was united in marriage to the late Rev. Otis W. Bush and later married Ocie Lee Booker.
She leaves in God's care to cherish her memories a devoted daughter, Cynthia (Enoch) Dean; three sons: Rev. Otis Kennard Bush (Shaquoia) Bush; Benjamin (Shauna) Bush and Anthony Bush. Five sisters and two brothers. Funeral Services will be private. Burial will also be private. G.C. Williams in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020