Bettye Faye Lloyd
1928 - 2020
Louisville - Bettye Faye Lloyd went to join her Heavenly Father on November 24, 2020, with family at her bedside.

Born December 20, 1928, in Jackson, Kentucky, Bettye was the youngest of 9 children born to Nellie Martin Vanderpool Chapman and V.T. Chapman. She spent her formative years in Jackson, where her father owned Chapman's Department Store. She graduated from Jackson City High School, where she was a cheerleader. She met her husband, James Kenneth Lloyd, while she was attending Transylvania College in Lexington and he was a student at the University of Kentucky. They were married on June 9, 1948, in the Methodist church in Jackson. After their marriage, they moved to Frankfort, Kentucky, where Bettye worked for the State of Kentucky until the birth of their first son. The family then moved to Louisville, where their second son was born. Bettye and Ken were charter members of Watkins Memorial United Methodist Church in Louisville. Bettye loved music and played piano and organ at church services for many years.

Bettye enjoyed returning to the mountains of eastern Kentucky on family camping trips as often as possible. She was also an avid UK sports fan. She and Ken would watch in separate rooms when a game was on because they would make each other too nervous if they sat together! She was also a wonderful cook and enjoyed preparing big meals for family gatherings as well as baking with her grandchildren. She will be remembered for the abundant love she showed her family, her feisty sense of humor, and her artistic talents.

Bettye was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, James Kenneth Lloyd.

She is survived by her loving sons, Dr. Kenneth M. Lloyd (Sharon) of Nashville, Tennessee, and John L. Lloyd (Brenda) of Prospect, Kentucky; beloved grandchildren Amanda Jane Lloyd Anand (Vaibhav) of Nashville, Tennessee, and Jason C. Lloyd (Regann) of Brandon, Mississippi; also Shawn Phillips (Beth) of Fishers, Indiana, Brian Phillips of Versailles, Kentucky, and Jenny Hunter (Daryl) of Louisville, Kentucky. She was also blessed with numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Private interment will be at Middletown Historic Cemetery at 2:00 pm, on Friday, December 4, 2020. A public memorial service will be planned for a later date. The family is eternally thankful for the loving care provided by the staff of The Forum at Brookside and Hosparus of Louisville.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Interment
02:00 PM
Middletown Historic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
