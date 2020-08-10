Bettye Lewis
Louisville - On August 7, 2020, Bettye Maxine Call Lewis received her wings. She was born in Vanceburg, KY, March 21, 1931, to Anna Love and Fred Call. Her family was made complete when she was joined by her sister, Patricia Ann Call (William) Gibson, of Louisville, KY.
After graduating from Lewis County High School, Bettye moved to Louisville, KY to complete her studies at General Hospital School of Nursing in 1952 and became an RN.
On September 22, 1951, she married Glenn Eugene Lewis, her high school sweetheart. They were married until Glenn went to meet the Lord on February 29, 2020. They had three children who survive them: Lynne Ann Lewis (Dan) Fleming from Columbus, IN; Shaneen Gay Lewis (Steve) Jahn from Louisville, KY; and Keith Allen (Hydz) Lewis from Camden, IN. She is also survived by her sister, Pat Call (William) Gibson from Louisville, KY; and her niece, Debbie Gibson Golando from Indianapolis, IN; and nephew, Donnie Gibson from Pinckney, MI. She also has six grandchildren; Sarah Holt Veeneman, Travis Fleming, Clinton Fleming, Peter Fleming, Tyania Lewis Epperson, and Christina Barbee Devine, and six great-grandchildren, as well as nieces Sonya Lewis Stone, Beverly Lewis Owen, Jane Ann Bowling and a nephew, Don Call.
Bettye led an interesting life as a nurse. Her first job was working with polio patients in iron lungs at General Hospital in Louisville. From there she worked as a floor nurse in the hospital, as a private care nurse, at Waverly Hills in Valley Station, and for Louisville Public Health Department. At Louisville Public Health Department, she mentored many families and was there long enough to work with several generations of the same family. She gave each generation the same guidance and tender loving care. In 1975 Bettye decided to return to school to become a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner. She was the second
Nurse Practitioner in Kentucky. She began conducting well baby exams at health clinics for the Louisville Public Health Department and continued doing so until her retirement in May 1995. The Kentucky Public Health Association recognized her as a Kentucky Nurse of the Year.
A memorial service will be held in the future. Many of her grandchildren need to fly to Louisville and the family wants to wait until it is safer for them to travel. Both Bettye and her husband, Glenn, will be interred during a private ceremony after the Memorial Service. In remembrance, the family asks for memorials to be sent to South Jefferson Christian Church (6500 Orell Rd, Louisville, KY 40272) or WHAS Crusade for Children (www.whascrusade.org
).