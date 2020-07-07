1/1
Bettye Rhea Wilcox Craycroft
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bettye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bettye Rhea Wilcox Craycroft

Louisville - 85 died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Louisville Norton Women's and Children Hospital, Louisville, KY., from complication after surgery. Bettye was survived by her daughter, Sheila A. Craycroft DeWalt (Mozziz);grandchildren, Shemia Nicole Johnson, Alisha Renee DeWalt, Mozziz DeWalt Jr., Bridgett Mone' DeWalt-Tate, and Sabrina DeWalt; great-grandchildren, Lanaya, Lavar, Lalaya McGuire, Davie Thompson, Breia DeWalt, Jordan Johnson, Tristan DeWalt and Mozziz DeWalt III; sister, Queen E. Reed ; nephew, Michael Wilcox and a host of nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Visitation: 11am-1pm Thursday, July 9, 2020 A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with funeral service to follow at 1pm.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Funeral service
01:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved