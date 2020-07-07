Bettye Rhea Wilcox Craycroft
Louisville - 85 died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Louisville Norton Women's and Children Hospital, Louisville, KY., from complication after surgery. Bettye was survived by her daughter, Sheila A. Craycroft DeWalt (Mozziz);grandchildren, Shemia Nicole Johnson, Alisha Renee DeWalt, Mozziz DeWalt Jr., Bridgett Mone' DeWalt-Tate, and Sabrina DeWalt; great-grandchildren, Lanaya, Lavar, Lalaya McGuire, Davie Thompson, Breia DeWalt, Jordan Johnson, Tristan DeWalt and Mozziz DeWalt III; sister, Queen E. Reed ; nephew, Michael Wilcox and a host of nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 11am-1pm Thursday, July 9, 2020 A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with funeral service to follow at 1pm.