Services
Trowbridge Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY 40150
(502) 833-4823
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Lebanon Junction City Cemetery
Resources
Bettye Sue Hourigan

Bettye Sue Hourigan Obituary
Bettye Sue Hourigan, 79, of Lebanon Junction passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, at her home.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lebanon Junction.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Finis and Bertha Strader Roach and a sister, Shirley Roach.

Survivors include her husband, C.A. Hourigan; a son, Mark Hourigan (Lori); a daughter, Kelli Bush (Matt); a sister, Ruth Ann Barlow (Lellan); a brother, Doug Roach (Lorraine); four grandchildren, Amanda Coombs, Matthew Pryor, Austin Bush and Meredith Bush and three great grandchildren, Aiden Pryor, Andrew Coombs and Riley Coombs.

A memorial service will be 4PM Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with Chaplain Terry Troutman officiating. Burial will follow in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 12 noon at the funeral home.

Expressions of Sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus or St. Jude.

To express an online condolence or to light a candle of remembrance please visit,

www.trowbridgefh.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 17, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
