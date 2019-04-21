Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Beulah A. Monyhan Obituary
Beulah A. Monyhan

Louisville - Monyhan, Beulah A., 90, passed away, Thursday, April 18, 2019.

She was born November 2, 1928 in Louisville, Ky to the late Ferdinand Zimmerer & Letta Searcy. She was retired from Baer Fabrics after 35 years of service.

Besides her parents Beulah is also preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald V. Monyhan ; her brother, Dan Zimmerer.

Her survivors include five sons, Steve (Carolyn), Wayne (Mary), Darrell, Mark and Tom Monyhan; one daughter, Denise L. Monyhan; seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at JB Ratterman & Sons Funerals & Family Cremation Care, 2114 W. Market Street with burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Mt Washington, Ky. Visiting will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 2-8pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
