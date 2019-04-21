|
Beulah A. Monyhan
Louisville - Monyhan, Beulah A., 90, passed away, Thursday, April 18, 2019.
She was born November 2, 1928 in Louisville, Ky to the late Ferdinand Zimmerer & Letta Searcy. She was retired from Baer Fabrics after 35 years of service.
Besides her parents Beulah is also preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald V. Monyhan ; her brother, Dan Zimmerer.
Her survivors include five sons, Steve (Carolyn), Wayne (Mary), Darrell, Mark and Tom Monyhan; one daughter, Denise L. Monyhan; seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at JB Ratterman & Sons Funerals & Family Cremation Care, 2114 W. Market Street with burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Mt Washington, Ky. Visiting will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 2-8pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019