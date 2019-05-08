Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
(502) 426-9351
For more information about
Beulah Montgomery
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beulah Montgomery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beulah Montgomery


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beulah Montgomery Obituary
Beulah Montgomery

Louisville - Beulah Louise Montgomery, 94 of Louisville, Ky. and formerly from Bloomfield, Ky., passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Westminster Health Care in Clarksville, Indiana. She is preceded in death by her husband Walter T. "Buck" Montgomery and son Ronald K. "Ronnie" Montgomery (Vicki).

Beulah is survived by her son Larry T. Montgomery (Karen Graviss), sisters Pauline Haydon, Helen Redmon, sister-in-law Phyllis Curtsinger, and daughter-in-law Susan Klinefelter (Jim). Grandchildren Kevin Montgomery (Laura) of Cincinnati, Ohio and Lisa Johnson (David Pauley) of Mt. Washington, Ky. Great grandchildren Kasey McMullen (Kevin), Sean, Alan, and Sam Montgomery, and Christian and Trinity Johnson. Also many nieces and nephews.

Beulah was a lifelong loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker whose greatest joy was welcoming family and friends into her home. As a young lady she supported the World War II effort by working at the Charlestown Ammunition Plant and writing letters of encouragement as pen-pal to many soldiers.

A memorial Service to celebrate Beulah's life will be conducted on Saturday, May 11, 2019 starting at 2pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd. with visitation starting at 10am and continuing afterward until 5pm the day of the memorial service. Inurnment will follow at a later date at Kings Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and remembrances, memorial contributions can be made to the .

Please visit us online at www.archlheadywestport.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now