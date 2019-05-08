|
|
Beulah Montgomery
Louisville - Beulah Louise Montgomery, 94 of Louisville, Ky. and formerly from Bloomfield, Ky., passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Westminster Health Care in Clarksville, Indiana. She is preceded in death by her husband Walter T. "Buck" Montgomery and son Ronald K. "Ronnie" Montgomery (Vicki).
Beulah is survived by her son Larry T. Montgomery (Karen Graviss), sisters Pauline Haydon, Helen Redmon, sister-in-law Phyllis Curtsinger, and daughter-in-law Susan Klinefelter (Jim). Grandchildren Kevin Montgomery (Laura) of Cincinnati, Ohio and Lisa Johnson (David Pauley) of Mt. Washington, Ky. Great grandchildren Kasey McMullen (Kevin), Sean, Alan, and Sam Montgomery, and Christian and Trinity Johnson. Also many nieces and nephews.
Beulah was a lifelong loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker whose greatest joy was welcoming family and friends into her home. As a young lady she supported the World War II effort by working at the Charlestown Ammunition Plant and writing letters of encouragement as pen-pal to many soldiers.
A memorial Service to celebrate Beulah's life will be conducted on Saturday, May 11, 2019 starting at 2pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd. with visitation starting at 10am and continuing afterward until 5pm the day of the memorial service. Inurnment will follow at a later date at Kings Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and remembrances, memorial contributions can be made to the .
Please visit us online at www.archlheadywestport.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 8, 2019