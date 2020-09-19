Bev Crosthwait
Louisville - Bev Crosthwait, 69, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
Her most cherished season of life was motherhood. She held deep love for her relatives and large chosen family. She was a highly active member of the famous Arts and Crafts club.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ed Lewis and Alma King, and her beloved partner, Curtie Smith.
Bev is survived by her daughter, Lori Crosthwait (Jonathan Butts); sisters, Sharon McCoy and Lisa Waldeck (Todd); nephews, Jay McCoy (Renata), Paul (Nikki) and Trigg Waldeck; two great nephews and a great niece; and her former husband Kent Crosthwait (Joan).
In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates your gift in Bev's honor to your favorite charitable organization.
A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, September 26. A large time will be had by all.
Memories of Bev and messages of support for the family can be shared at www.ratterman.com
. Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home on Bardstown Road are assisting the family with arrangements.