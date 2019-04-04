Services
Herman Meyer & Son
1338 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
(502) 458-9569
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
1:30 PM
Adath Jeshurun Cemetery
2926 Preston Highway
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Klein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly A. Klein


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beverly A. Klein Obituary
Beverly A. Klein

Louisville - Beverly A. Klein, 93, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in Louisville, KY. She was a native of New Orleans, LA, born November 1, 1925 to Jacob and Hannah Aronowitz.

She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Elias Klein; her daughter, Meryl Klein (Barbara Loevy); her sons, Jon Klein (Laura) and Jerrold Klein; and two grandchildren, Rachel Chaimovitz (David) and Sarah Klein.

Beverly's family would like to extend a special thank you to all the caregivers with Carmelita's Quality Care for the loving care they provided.

Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 5th at Adath Jeshurun Cemetery, 2926 Preston Highway. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Congregation Adath Jeshurun, 2401 Woodbourne Avenue, Louisville, KY 40205 or Dare To Care, 5803 Fern Valley Road, Louisville, KY 40228.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now